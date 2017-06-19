Yavapai College board continues outreach efforts

The YCDGB approved an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 13, that will further their initiative to extend services and improve access to outlying areas of the county.

The IGA was between the college and the Yavapai County Free Library District and will now allow the college to provide classes and services in library facilities.

The board also approved the first amendment to the IGA between the college and Valley Academy for Career & Technical Education, incorporating new programs and courses developed for the 2017-18 academic year.

Other board news

Yavapai College President Dr. Penny Wills spoke during the board’s meeting on Tuesday to invite the public to share their opinions about the college via the YDGB survey, which is currently online at yc.edu through Aug. 4. An advertising campaign in July, which will include mailing postcards to Yavapai County residents, will remind citizens to take the survey.

Dr. Ron Liss, vice president for instruction and student development, also spoke to update the board on the college’s academic reorganization. Areas of study are now organized into “schools,” as follows: Science and Engineering, Health and Wellness, Arts and Humanities, Social Sciences, Business and Computer Systems, and Career and Technical Education.

The Board will hold their next meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at 1 p.m. in the Rock House on the Prescott campus, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Prescott.

The full agenda will be posted prior to the meeting at http://www.yc.edu/v5content/district-governing-board/minutes.htm.





Prescott Media Center records regular board meetings for subsequent broadcast. The broadcast schedule is available on the Prescott Media Center website at http://prescottmediacenter.org.

— Information provided by Yavapai College