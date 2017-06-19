Prescott among Top 5 AZ attractions, say USA Today readers

After weeks of voting by USA Today readers, Prescott landed in the top five of Arizona attractions.

A news release from the City of Prescott reported this week that a recent readers’ poll by USA Today named Prescott the “Number 5 Arizona Attraction.”

“Thank you to USA Today readers for ranking Prescott number 5 among this auspicious list which includes Grand Canyon, Sedona, Kartchner Caverns State Park, and other great attractions,” City Manager Michael Lamar said.

“Arizona’s natural attractions – especially the majestic Grand Canyon – have long been a draw to adventure travelers from around the world,” stated USA Today’s 10 Best website. “But the Copper State has plenty more to offer beyond its red rocks and deep gorges. Old West towns, ancient ruins and engineering marvels rank among its top attractions. What are your must-visit spots in Arizona?”

Of Prescott, the website added: “The first territorial capital of the Arizona Territory, Prescott remains a popular destination thanks to the 19th century, New England-style architecture and the turn-of-the-century saloons along Whisky Row. More than (800) homes and businesses are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Natural beauty surrounds the town, situated within the ponderosa pine-filled Prescott National Forest.”

The information is available at: http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-arizona-attraction/

The city’s news release added: “Just last month, Expedia rated Prescott as one of the Coolest Downtowns in North America. This designation follows up a March Top 13 Happiest and Healthiest Cities ranking by Time Magazine, and Sunset Magazine listing Prescott as the Best Place To Live in the Southwest.”