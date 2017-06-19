Letter: Understanding elderly

Editor:

There have been criticisms in the Courier about the elderly being rude.

I say “cut them some slack.” Most elderly are not rude and thoughtless.

If they are they probably don’t see well, don’t hear well or are depressed.

The deficits of aging take a toll. I am in that age group. I have found young people to be very understanding and kind. I think it is because, in Prescott, they are connected to extended families, including grandparents.

I had young people care for my husband at the end of life and they loved him like a grandfather.

Connie Thacker

Prescott