Letter: Chino Valley health care

Editor:

Nextcare (who took over the C.V. medical care) action of ending having a primary care doctor is really a terrible action.

My wife, who has been seeing a doctor at the C.V.M.C for the past 10 years, and I went in to the new YRMC clinic here in C.V. and she has to wait till July to see her doctor. In the meantime we had to go to the emergency room at YRMC Prescott when she had a minor problem. That is not the right use of the emergency room!

Now she has medications that need renewing and we don’t have a primary care doctor to refer our mail-order pharmacy so it can be renewed. I was told that my wife is being inducted as a new patient to see her doctor of the past 10 years.

All Chino Valley citizens should take up picket signs and parade around the Nextcare urgent care facility to shame them for abandoning over 3,000 patients. One of the very reasons I chose Chino Valley was because we did have a local medical center. Why should I have to drive long distances to either Prescott or Prescott valley for what should be local? Who do I send the gasoline bill to?

Joseph Rogers

Chino Valley