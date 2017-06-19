Letter: Assistance appreciated

Editor:

I want to thank two amazing, kind, caring people from Prescott! On May 27 my husband and I were driving through Prescott on the way Williams when I became very ill. We Mapquested a hospital that apparently does not even exist. We pulled over in front of someone’s home because I was so ill, they came out to see what was happening. When we explained the situation they got in their car and had us follow them to the hospital where they came in with us, asked if we wanted them to stay or wanted their phone number.

Everything happened so fast we never had a chance to properly thank them. Thank you for being our guardian angels that day and for reminding us there are still kind, compassionate people in the world. You truly blessed us in our time of need.

Stacy Jennings