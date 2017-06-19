Catch 22 - Day 19: Woman wanted for kidnapping, burglary and aggravated robbery

Law enforcement officers in Yavapai County are asking for help in locating Theresa Flores. She is a 38-year-old Hispanic woman who is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 115 pounds. She is wanted in Yavapai County on charges of kidnapping, burglary and aggravated robbery. Her last listed address was in St Louis, Missouri. Today is her 38th birthday.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 19 of “CATCH 22” you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 with your information within 90 days of this article. Remember, you never have to give your name.