YCSO investigating shooting death in Prescott

Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a death that occurred Saturday night on McKee Mine Road.

At about 5:35 p.m. Saturday, June 17, deputies responded to a report of shots coming from the home, located off Highway 89 south of Prescott. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the deceased body of an adult male, according to a report from Deputy Scott Reed.

Other family members were located inside the home and provided statements to deputies, Reed said. Information regarding specific circumstances concerning the death are still under investigation and investigators are still conducting several interviews.

More information will be released as details become available, Reed said.