Ronnie and Sondra Sedberry celebrate 50th anniversary

Ronnie and Sondra (Sandy) Sedberry celebrated their 50th anniversary at a family gathering in Phoenix Saturday, June 17, 2017. They were married June 17, 1967, in Kokomo, Indiana, and moved to Prescott six years ago. Ronnie and Sandy were blessed with seven loving children, including Julie (Joe) Ishmael of Phoenix, Melissa “Missy” (Richard) Doucette of Phoenix, Michelene (Robert) Williams of Albuquerque. Four children, Vicki L. Minton, Paige A. Kelley, Shane R. Sedberry and Sonja J. Koonce, have gone home to our Lord. The Sedberrys have 22 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.