Obituary: Lorene Ebersole

Lorene Ebersole, 90, of Prescott, Arizona, departed this life Wednesday June 14, 2017, in Prescott. She was born Nov. 22, 1926, in Meeker, Oklahoma, to Benjamin and Rosa Mae Scott.



Lorene was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott, Arizona. She lived most of her life in Arizona including the last 25 years in Prescott.

Lorene is preceded in death by her husband, George Morgan; and her second husband, Richard Ebersole. She is survived by her daughters, Rosemary Morgan Heddens, and Shirley Morgan Lance; and son, Rick Ebersole; eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.



There will be a Graveside Committal Service at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 19, 2017, at the Resthaven Park Cemetery located at 6290 W. Northern Ave. Glendale, Arizona.



