Obituary: Joy Fisher Evans

Joy Fisher Evans, 75, joined the church triumphant June 7, 2017, from her home in Prescott, Arizona. Joy was born June 12, 1941, to Richard Herbert and Marie Rose Fisher in Providence, Rhode Island. She was a resident of Prescott for 18 years.



Joy is survived by her loving husband, Evan Lloyd Evans; her brother, Richard H. (Carol) Fisher of Moosup, Connecticut; her daughters, Kathryn Ann Heightley of Boulder, Colorado, and Jennifer Joy (Peter) Abe of Concord, California; her step-son, Daniel Lloyd (Suzanne) Evans of Windsor, Colorado; step-daughters, Kathryn Louise Evans of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Karen Elizabeth Evans of Elbert, Colorado; her grandchild, Sarah Joy Wiltshire of Boulder, Colorado; her step-grandchildren, Madison Jordan Evans, Andrew Christopher Evans, and Ella Grace Evans of Windsor, Colorado, Sylvia Rose Conquest of Elbert, Colorado, and Olivia Brianna Outler and Steven Isaiah Outler of Colorado Springs, Colorado.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Herbert and Marie Rose Fisher of Coventry, Rhode Island; her ex-husband, John Donnell Heightley of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and her step-granddaughter, Summer Mackenzie Evans of Windsor, Colorado.



Joy attended Roman Catholic schools through high school and graduated in 1958. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Pennsylvania State University in 1962 and a Master’s Degree from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, in 1985. Joy was an accomplished water skier, winning the Rhode Island state championship in 1958. In Prescott, she took water aerobics classes for her exercise. Joy and Lloyd enjoyed to travel, especially by sea, and took cruises to many different places around the world.

Joy married John Donnell Heightley in 1961 and they lived in New Jersey, New Mexico and Colorado. They were divorced in 1985. Joy met Evan Lloyd Evans in Colorado Springs and they were married in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 1992. Joy and Lloyd lived in Dana Point, California, for 14 years and then retired to Prescott in August 1999. While in California, Joy served as an Adjunct Professor at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, where she taught Women’s Studies, Human Growth and Development and Psychology.



Joy was an avid reader, participated in many book discussion groups and instilled a love of reading in those around her including, but not limited to her children and grandchildren. She was a life-long member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and an active member of the Prescott, Arizona, chapter of PEO International, an organization dedicated to promoting educational opportunities for women. Joy worked diligently to help women receive scholarships to further their education. Joy was also active in the life of Mingus View Presbyterian Church where she taught adult classes and served as a deacon.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at 10 a.m., at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 Leigh Drive in Prescott Valley. A reception will be held at the church immediately following the services.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be given in honor of Joy Fisher Evans to the AAUW (online at http://www.aauw.org/) or the PEO Scholar Awards (online at https://donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-psa, DXAZ chapter) or Mingus View Presbyterian Church.



Sunrise Funeral Home assisted the family.





Information provided by survivors.