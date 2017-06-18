Making lives better: Yavapai County’s public health leader embraces opportunities

A native of Fairbanks, Alaska, Leslie Horton’s childhood imbued her with a love for the wilderness and adventure as well as with an inner strength able to cope with the natural extremes of such a place.

To this day, the 37-year-old cherishes a healthy, active lifestyle; she and her husband, Kevin, a civil engineer who has lived in Prescott since he was 12, and their two children, Jackson, 9, and Lila, 6, embrace hiking and biking adventures. She, too, enjoys a brisk run whenever she gets the chance.

So it proved apropos that Horton, the recently promoted Yavapai Community Health Services director and county public health officer, opted to pursue a health-related career.

At the start of her college career, Horton thought she might want to be a nurse. But she then switched to community health education. She earned a bachelor’s degree in community health education and a master’s degree in public health administration at Northern Arizona University.

Her affiliation with Yavapai County Community Health Services started when she accepted a health education internship in 2002. That then morphed into eight years as the community health education section manager. She, too, spent three years as the public information officer and two years as the assistant health director.

In March, Horton was selected to replace Stephen Tullos as the interim director. A month later, Horton was appointed to the full-time post.

“I always want to promote our programs because the work we do is exceptional, but often goes unnoticed,” Horton said. “We know our community is safer because of what we do.”

Horton’s appointment comes as part of a transition within the department last fall that separated the public health and clinical divisions of the county’s health services. The two operations remain housed in the same complex off Commerce Drive. The Community Health Center is headed up by Sharon Richman.

Beyond community health education, Horton’s department is responsible for the federally-funded WIC program (Women, Infant and Children); in-home care programs for new families to help them get off to a good start; disease prevention and investigation of community health outbreaks of such things as food poisoning and rabies; emergency preparedness against such things as West Nile virus and other health epidemics as well as natural disasters and environmental health inspections throughout the region. The department is responsible for public health inspections and maintaining vital birth and death records.

Horton said she prefers this new arrangement as it taps into her field of expertise, and with the new structure she believes the administrative roles are better delineated.

She supervises a team of 75 employees with a $6 million budget.

“She’s a go-getter,” said Terri Farneti, the public health coordinator who has worked with Horton since she was just an intern. “She likes to get things done, and that is a great attribute.”

Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Thurman said he has personally witnessed Horton’s growth within the department, and admired her management style that he said made her the “perfect match” for this position.

“And so far it looks really good,” he said.

Indeed, Horton said her goal is to do whatever she can to assure the agency thrives with programs meant to improve lives through education about nutrition, exercise, and disease prevention. The department is now in the midst of a Community Health Assessment as part of its national accreditation to determine health priorities within the community. To date, Horton said the department has collected more than 1,000 surveys and will be having some nine focus groups to “help drive our pursuit of programming.” She said those groups will commence late summer into the fall.

She said she wants to ensure the department seeks out dollars for programs that her team determines are needed rather than building programs around funding and grant availability. One example is a new early intervention screening process for children with possible development disorders, including autism. She said the department is working with local pediatricians to do screenings so that children get the attention they require sooner than later. She said the department applied and obtained a $21,000 grant to assist with this effort.

“We have the most impact when programs are targeted to our population,” Horton said.

Horton is active with several other health-related organizations as a believer that the best way to solve long-term issues, such as transportation hurdles and mental health concerns, is community collaboration.

She said she relishes her work with a team of health professionals who are eager to invest time and resources “where it will make the biggest impact.”

“This place is filled with amazing people who are really invested in what they do; promoting health in the community and helping others,” Horton said.