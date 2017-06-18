‘Every day is Father’s Day’

Shawn West did not have an idyllic childhood, yet always knew he one day wanted to be a father.

The Prescott Unified School District’s Service Center director just could not imagine when he and his wife, Rebecca, married 16 years ago that one day that would mean 12 children under one roof.

Until January, the couple spent three years as the parents of a dozen children, five sons and a daughter of their own aged 3 to 14, and six nieces and nephews of similar ages. A few weeks ago, the couple again opened up their home to two more children, ages 14 and a year, with no place else to go.

On this Father’s Day, West’s family will do what means the most to him — hang out together on the family farm some 45 minutes north of the city that they will soon leave to move into a five-bedroom home located closer to West’s job.

“It’s all about my children,” the 42-year-old Mormon said of the honorary holiday celebrated across the nation on Sunday, June 18. “Every day I get to see my children succeed is Father’s Day.

“I didn’t become a father so I could be recognized. I became a father so I could raise children to make the world a better place,” West said. “My children mean the world to me.”

A man of deep faith, West considers fatherhood to be a divine privilege, one that is also a “huge responsibility.”

He and his wife’s style revolves around setting examples rather than imposing punishment. They do not spank their children because they believe that can only backfire. West believes that mistakes are the best for a child to learn, and he lets his sons and daughter know he is proud of them even when they may not be at their best.

For certain, West said, he and his wife, a nurse, can lose their patience and tempers. But they have learned over time that their children behave best when they recognize it is in their best interest to do so; be it pulling weeds in the yard, washing dishes or finishing their homework.

“The more we raise our voices, the less gets accomplished,” West said.

The couple, too, has come up with some inventive discipline: requiring squabbling siblings to wear the same shirt or become temporary roommates. Rebecca West often hands arguing children cards that require them to do a “team building” exercise.

“I often teach with questions; and ‘I don’t know’ isn’t an answer I accept,” West said. “I tease my kids an awful lot. I’m very sarcastic, and some of that rubs off. And it’s always interesting to see what they will do.”

As for taking on the parenting duty for relatives’ children, West said he and his wife have often been asked to care for some of his nieces and nephews for different stretches of time so when they were asked to do it on a more permanent basis they didn’t hesitate to accept.

“You take care of family. That’s what you do,” West said.

The sheer size of the family presented some obstacles, and required some sacrifices.

He jokes that for a time it was “organized chaos.”

They had to move out of their rental home in Prescott — they took over a mortgage on a farm owned by West’s in-laws — and they had to adjust work schedules and forgo wants over needs.

“We’re not going to have the coolest ride in town. We’re stuck in a full-size van. And that works for us,” West said.

PUSD Superintendent Joe Howard said West is the kind of man who generates respect from all because he never asks more than he gives, and Howard sees that from his employees as well as from his children.

Just the other day, West’s son, Andrew, was shadowing him at work, Howard said. The boy was wearing a little hat, and a “huge smile.”

West’s other four sons, Ryan, 14, Shawn, 12, Charles, 11, and Hyrum, 6, are all in the Prescott schools. His youngest, Emily, is 3.

“He was just so proud to be around his dad. Those boys all look at their dad with such love and respect,” Howard said. “They’re an incredible family.”

West’s wife said her husband is a very involved parent, and often is the go-to parent for things at school because he is in the district on a daily basis.

“I think he’s a better cook than I am,” Rebecca said with a laugh. “He never forgets a birthday; he’s very detail-oriented.”

So what do his kids think?

“If I could sell my dad, I wouldn’t. Because he’s the best dad in the world,” Charles said.