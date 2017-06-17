Yavapai College seeking photos, digital images for 50th anniversary projects

Get out those old photo albums, floppy discs and CDs and be on the lookout for your favorite images over the last 50 years of an educational or cultural experience at Yavapai College.

YC is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2018 and the college is looking for images to add to the college archives. Shared images also may be used in a 50th anniversary video production, on the college website, on social media and in other tools promoting the anniversary celebration.

Images representing clubs, programs and special events from the college’s early years – 1966 to 1979 – are especially needed, as are more recent images – from 2011 to present, said YC Library Archivist Ginney Bilbray.

Image donors may email digital files to archives@yc.edu. Donors also are welcome to schedule an appointment at the library to get original photographs scanned while they wait. Call 928-717-7776 for an appointment.

Additional details about the YC 50th anniversary celebration are forthcoming. Watch the YC web site, yc.edu, and college social media channels for updates. Links to the college’s social media channels are located here: http://bit.ly/2t6ImhR