Students receive scholarships from Elks National Foundation

The following local students received scholarships from the Elks National Foundation. This program is arranged through Elks Lodge 330, Prescott, the Mother Lodge.

Anne Snyder, Prescott High School, will be entering ASU in the fall aiming for a bachelor’s degree in Business.

Kirsi Steverson, Bradshaw Mountain High School, will go to Southern Mountain University for a bachelor’s degree, majoring in music.

Randee Clifford, Bradshaw Mountain High School, will attend Brigham Young University for a Masters in Psychology.

Jackson Nichols, Basis High School, will enter Yale University for a bachelor’s in mathematics.

Having 330 local students apply, there were 20 who were accepted, with these four students qualifying in the National contest. Scholarship amounts ranged from $1,500 to $20,000 with National winners receiving as much as $50,000.

Any area student in their senior year is encouraged to contact their School Counselor to find out if they are eligible to enter into competition for the Annual ENF Scholarship Contest.

Information provided by Marcia Gagnon.