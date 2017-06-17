Obituary: Major Edmund F. McKnight, Jr.

Major Edmund F. McKnight, Jr., 87, of Prescott, Ariz., passed away on June 4, 2017.

Ed was a loved husband, father, grandfather and a proud retiree of the U.S. Air Force.



His military assignments took him to various bases across the U.S., as well as to Yokota Air Base, Japan.



He also proudly served during the war in Vietnam at Da Nang Air Base in 1968. After 20 years of service, Ed retired as a Major in September 1970.



Ed is survived by his wife of nearly 31 years, Nadene, who he met and married in Spokane, Wash., on November 28, 1986. He and Nadene enjoyed seeing the sights and cultures of many countries around the world as well as pursuing perfection of their golf games. They enjoyed life together in several places, including Port Angeles, Wash., Maui, Hawaii, Pahrump, Nev. and Casa Grande, Ariz. before settling in Prescott.



Ed is also survived by four children, Leah, Edmund, Michael (Jana), and Christopher (Ria); and a granddaughter Justice.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Affordable Burial & Cremation of Chino Valley, 2607 S. Highway 89, on Sunday, June 18, 2017 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

His Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Dr., San Diego, CA.



All arrangements have been entrusted to Affordable Burial and Cremations, LLC of Chino Valley.

Information provided by survivors.