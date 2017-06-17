Buddhism teaching event at Yavapai College draws people from around the country and world

His Holiness Drikung Kyabgon Chetsang Rinpoche and His Eminence Garchen Triptrul Rinpoche arrive for a World Peace and Teaching event Friday, June 16, at Yavapai College in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

By Les Stukenberg

  • Originally Published: June 17, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    His Eminence Garchen Triptrul Rinpoche blesses a follower as he arrives for the event. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

    Nearly 600 people have registered for the event. Two talks today have English translations: “How to be a Dharma Practitioner in the 21st Century” at 11 a.m. and “A Jewel More Precious Than A Diamond” at 2:30 p.m. The lectures are $25 each.

