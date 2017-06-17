Letter: First Amendment

Editor:

I read Alan Whitney’s Talk of the Town in Saturday’s paper and wanted to inform him and other interested parties that photography in a public place is not necessarily protected under the First Amendment.

The Supreme Court has ruled that “to achieve First Amendment protection a plaintiff must show that he possessed: (1) a message to be communicated and; (2) an audience to receive that message, regardless of the medium in which the message is to be expressed.”

Simply taking private recreational photos for one’s personal use is not protected.

The context of Mr. Whitney’s column appears to indicate he was taking photos for his personal use and recreation and, therefore, is not entitled to First Amendment protections.

Richard Mayol

Prescott