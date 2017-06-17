Letter: Downtown protection?

Editor:

Who is fooling who? The “people” need to support 0 .75 PSPRS sales tax increase to protect the people’s safety, so says Councilman Steve Sischka.

Nah! To protect weekly tourist shakedowns at the courthouse plaza and local businesses. Better not take photos per your First Amendment right or request police protection from vendors. Police seldom cruise my neighborhood but they sure cluster in the downtown business area.

Just who is being protected here and then who asked to pay for it?

JR Lundy

Prescott