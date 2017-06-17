Church News: Week of June 17, 2017

Connection Church has moved to Chino Valley. The new address is 440 Palomino Road, Suite C, Chino Valley. We meet every Sunday for powerful worship, message and fellowship. Fun, meaningful children's lesson given every Sunday at 11 a.m. in Kids Connect!

Beit Torah (onetorah.org) welcomes all to join in a 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, discussion on “Political Second Chances with Conditions” (Joshua 2:1-24) and welcoming of the Sabbath on Friday, June 23, with a 7 p.m. Kabbalat Shabbat dinner service. Call for location, directions and details, 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church Summer schedule: During the summer months, June 4 through Sept. 3, there will be only one service, at 10 a.m. This will enable people from both congregations to become better acquainted as well as welcome newcomers to the area. Adult Sunday school will meet weekly at 9 a.m. and children’s Sunday school will be on the 2nd and 4th Sundays or each month at 10:15 a.m. The church is located at 735 E. Road One South, Chino Valley.

Summer camp has begun. There is still time to sign up, and there is still room in camp sessions:

Session 3 Children's Camp and WILD, June 18-24;

Session 4 Children's Camp and WILD, June 25-July 1;

Ankle Biters' Camp (with parents), June 25-28; Mini Camp, June 28-July 1;

Family Camp, July 6-9

All information and the link to register can be found at chapelrock.net/camps.htm.

Do Good! Seek Peace and Go For It! That’s the superhero motto for Vacation Bible School at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley June 19-23, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each day. Emmanuel Lutheran Church’s Vacation Bible School is a fun, free family experience open to all families in the community, according to Emmanuel’s Faith Formation Director Brita Hammit. Emmanuel transforms into Hero Central for the week’s events for ages 3 (potty-trained) to students who just finished fifth grade. These activities take place from 6 to 8 p.m. with the help of super volunteers. Registration is online (http://2017.cokesburyvbs.com/EmmanuelLutheranChurch) or call the church at 928-772-4135. Certain grades tend to fill up fast. Vacation Bible School features epic music, spectacular science, crafty crafts, heroic recreation, and fantastic Bible stories. Not surprisingly, the lessons central to the Hero Central theme feature true heroes of the Bible! Participants will learn about David, Abigail, Jesus and the apostles, among others who exhibited courage, wisdom and strength. After Vacation Bible School ends, there’s a VBS Splash Party at Mountain Valley Splash on Saturday, June 24, for participating families and volunteers. The church has reserved the pool and water slide for a wet, wild time to celebrate the week. Families also are encouraged to come to worship on Sunday, June 25, for a VBS Worship Wrap-Up, where VBS students and volunteers share the week’s stories, songs and photos. Emmanuel Lutheran Church is located at 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look and Loos drives, Prescott Valley. For more information, call 928-772-4135.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation is sponsoring the seventh annual Summer Solstice Celebration on Petroglyph Hill at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. Members, friends and guests will celebrate the longest day of the year with drumming and ceremony. The solstice celebration is a short hike up the hill, so come early. Bring a chair, water bottle and a drum if you have one. There will be extra drums and shakers available. The trailhead on Petroglyph Hill is located at about 556 Tawny Drive in the Prescott Lakes subdivision.

The monthly Social Justice Vespers Service at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, scheduled for Wednesday, June 21, is canceled because members and staff will be attending the national Unitarian Universalist Association General Assembly in New Orleans. Social Justice Vespers will resume July 19 and will continue on the third Wednesday of each succeeding month.

The next blood drive at St. Luke's Episcopal Church will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 22, in the Parish Hall. Don't wait to make your life-saving appointment. Call 877-827-4376

Mountain View Baptist Church will host its monthly gospel concert from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25. This month’s performers are The Braggs, an upbeat, high-energy Phoenix-based bluegrass duo. Their love of traditional and modern bluegrass, as well as gospel music, is reflected in a high lonesome style that is uniquely their own. Admission is free, but a love offering will be gratefully accepted. Mountain View Baptist Church is located at 395 Pony Place, Dewey. Take Highway 69 to Kachina, turn west to Pony Place and then to the church. 928-632-5787.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., will host its 61st annual pancake breakfast prior to the Frontier Days Parade from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, in the church parking lot. The Gurley Girls band will provide live music. The cost is $6; children under 10 are free. All proceeds will be donated to the Prescott Community Food Bank.

New location for Discovery Church: During the summer, Discovery Church will meet at 10 a.m. each Sunday at Sam Hill Art Gallery, 232 N. Granite St., Prescott.

Faith United Community Church, 1061 Old Chisholm Train in the Prescott Country Club in Dewey, is sponsoring a summer concert series. Each concert will begin at 5 p.m. on a Friday evening at the church. A $20 donation at the door will include the concert as well as complimentary wines and appetizers. Call Loretta, 928-533-4256, for more information. The schedule:

• July 28: Elvis will be in the house. Elvis impersonator Chuck Brown will perform hits from throughout the singer’s career. Courtesy of Nostalgia productions.

• Aug. 25: “A Little Theater Music” is an evening of vocal music from stage and screen, featuring a cast of renowned local singers.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church Centering Prayer: 1 p.m. Thursdays at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive. Centering Prayer is a silent communion with God beyond concepts, words and images. The discipline of centering prayer is the prayer of silence and listening. An introductory workshop, followed by six follow-up sessions for newcomers, will be held in May. The group is open to all. For more information, call Lisa, 928-772-6366.

Justice Vespers Service, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott, for those who are concerned about and working for justice. Features short readings, inspiration music, time to share and silent meditation. Everyone is invited to attend.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Centering Prayer Group, meets from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in the Meditation Room, located next to the library in St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 2000 Shepherd’s Lane Prescott. Centering prayer is a method of contemplative prayer that carries one beyond words, thoughts, feelings and internal discourse to an encounter with the Divine Presence within. All are invited to attend and the group is open to new members. Information: Keehna Sture, 941-539-1257 or email ksture5983 @gmail.com.

Share the Gospel Training, for people of all denominations who want to learn how to talk to people about the good news of Christ, meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Union Station, 114 Union St, Prescott. For information, call Pat, 612-202-0842.

Discovery Prescott: Discovery Youth will take an adventure to California for a Youth Specialties conference which will be full of learning, and fellowship on the beach around a bonfire. Everyone is welcome to be a part of this growing community of teenagers from Discovery Church, Prescott. Information: www.discoveryprescott.com

First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is beginning a Jazz Vespers Series from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the last Wednesday night of each month. These informal events are open to people of all faiths. The focus is on the music and the opportunity to hear it in an “acoustically alive’ historic sanctuary. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken for the benefit of the musicians.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for people who have lost children meets every 4th Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church lower level. The address is 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, call Donna at 928-460-0168.

The Children’s Clothes Closet and the Community Service Food Bank are open at the Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Connection Church meets Sundays at Abia Judd School, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott, in the Gym. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. and service is at 10:30 a.m. Child care is available. Lead pastor is Jake Madlock. For information, email theconnectionchurchaz@gmail.com.

Revival Fire Ministries, Inc., a Cleveland, Tennessee based Church of God, a full Gospel Pentecostal Church, preaching the entire word of God, as it is written, is now in Prescott. They believe in being born again, sanctification and Holy Spirit Baptism. All are welcome – the faithful and those with little to no faith. Pastor Fred Hays will deliver the message. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. with worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, at La Quinta Inn, 4499 E. Highway 69 in Prescott. For additional information, call Pastor Fred Hays at 928-201-1885.

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua meets at the Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Come join us for worship, dance, prayers and teachings this Shabbat. For information, email abyprescott@gmail.com.

Faith Christian Fellowship of Kirkland has 10 a.m. Sunday services and 6:30 p.m. Thursday service at the Kirkland Elementary school. Join us and experience His grace as we boldly approach His throne. (Hebrews 4:16). Children’s church is provided. Pastor Greg Poole presents the message. For more information, contact Pastor Poole at 928-231-0495.

Are you interested in becoming Catholic or would like to complete the sacraments as an adult? If so, St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley has a program for you! It’s called RCIA, and it begins soon. To sign up or for more information, contact Robert at 928-772-6518 or stg-re-adult@cableone.net. Inquirers are welcomed.

The Anglian Church of the Holy Spirit announces they have moved to a new location. They are now meeting in the fellowship hall at the Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship is at 9 a.m., featuring a Holy Communion service with music and using contemporary language. They have an active healing ministry, as well as regular study groups. They are a warm, loving Christian family and welcome visitors and new members.

All Saints Anglican Church of Prescott started a service of Morning Prayer each weekday morning at 8 a.m., meeting in the chapel, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. The service is taken from the Book of Common Prayer (1928). The service is geared for those who desire a more disciplined spiritual life, to gather to pray, to confess our sins, to hear Holy Scriptures read aloud, and to pray for others. The service has been done in English since 1549 in a variety of Books of Common Prayer, and has been a part of the spiritual life of Anglican Christians as long. We use the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. All (including non-members and non-Christians) are welcome. For more information, call 928-443-5323.

Faith in Fitness classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Southern Baptist Church Prescott Valley, 2820 Pleasant View Drive. They are designed to increase muscular strength, endurance and flexibility using stability balls, resistance bands and mats. There is no cost for the class. For information and times, call 928-772-7218 or check online at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Grace Bible Fellowship of Prescott hosts Bible studies and discussions 10:30 a.m. Sundays at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Pastor Tom Perconti brings deep, impacting, verse-by-verse teaching from the Word, followed by challenging, warm and supportive fellowship and discussion time. For more information, visit www.graceprescott.org or call 928-273-8491.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child at any age or however long ago, meets the second Tuesday of each month at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Pastor Carol Mumford leads the group, and any community member who has lost a child may attend. This is just one of the support groups that meets each month at PUMC. Other groups offer support for those with health issues such as breathing problems, cancer, depression and fibromyalgia/chronic fatigue. Contact the church office at 928-778-1950 for more information about these groups.