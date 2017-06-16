Police: Naked man goes on rampage inside antiques store

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: June 16, 2017 6 a.m.

    Putnam police released this image of a broken window and display cases at the Antiques Marketplace where they found a naked man going on a rampage inside.

    PUTNAM, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is facing charges after police say he went on a naked rampage inside an antiques store.

    Police in Putnam responded to the Antiques Marketplace around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after reports of suspicious activity.

    When they arrived, they found glass on the sidewalk and damage to several windows.

    Upon entering, officers saw a “completely naked” man knocking over display cases and smashing items.

    Police arrested 50-year-old Sean Morisette on charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.

    He is being held on a $10,000 bond pending a court appearance Wednesday. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

