Letter: Sales tax, bad tax

Editor:

Originally the sales tax was sold to us as a small burden of as little as 1 percent. But, our politicians saw this tax as a lemon and squeezed it, and us, until we now have a sales tax burden that includes a tax on household necessities and totals 10+ percent. [They tax our medicines and our toilet paper]

Now, our local politicians tell us that we need increases in our sales taxes. And, to compound this felony, they threaten us with either an increase in property taxes or a reduction in police protection (“public services”) if we decide to defy them by voting “NO!”

Enough is more than enough. No more increases in our sales tax.

If we really need somethings, such as fixing roads, filling pot holes or clearing up debt from pensions for our public servants, cut something from the budget that we do not absolutely need, or sell off public assets such as golf courses, a water utility, etc.

Vote no! To any and all sales tax increases!

Ed Kahn

Arizona Constitutional Rights Union