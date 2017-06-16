Letter: I agree with Reagan’s son, but ...

Editor:

I agree with the basic premise of the recent editorial by Ronald Regan’s son Michael. His June 12 column focused mainly on how Trump is his own administration’s worst enemy and his staff does not help him. Michael Reagan went on to say specifically that President Trump needs a strong chief of staff and in his own words wrote : “ has to be someone he (Trump) respects as an equal, who will stand up to him and who he’ll listen to. Then Trump has to have him — or her — surgically attached to his hip.”

These are harsh words, not from a liberal, but someone who truly sees himself as a “Reagan Republican.”

Now here is where Mr. Reagan and I totally disagree. President Trump’s deeply engrained personality would never allow him to see anyone as his equal and Trump is extremely unlikely to truly listen to anyone who disagrees with him. His personality flaws are the primary factor in his ineffectiveness rather than his obvious lack of experience. It is hard to imagine that Trump would respect anyone as an equal, especially if this person challenges him. Trump does not listen to people who disagree and stand up to him. Trump does the opposite, he sees this as an attack by an enemy.

Trump sees compromise as a loss ... as not winning. This attitude is totally incompatible if one is a democratically elected president who is to represent a diverse population of 324 million people.

Perhaps the swamp needs to be drained and perhaps some of the old-time Washington insiders need to find employment elsewhere, but the truth of the matter is that Trump is by far the wrong person for this job.

Patrick Leyden

Prescott