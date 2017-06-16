Friday Catchall: Monument going up, huge water ruling?

The Friday Catchall:

• MONUMENT — “Freedom is not free.”

We know that; yet, that is the name of a veterans monument the American Legion Post 122 will dedicate at 10 a.m. July 1, at the Henry Cordes Park, at the junction of South Cordes Lakes Drive and East Stagecoach Trail, Mayer.

The fundraiser has been regional, bringing in $30,000 to make the monument possible, said Jerry Schultz, who spearheaded the effort.

The monument, which stands 12-feet tall, takes on so many meanings, Schultz said. “Some gave their lives, some family members lost their loved ones, some lost their best friends and some never knew their grandparents due to the ugliness of war.

“Yet, we the United States of America enjoy ‘freedoms’ some will never know – that is why this monument represents so much in different ways to all.”

The great news is that the six-foot-tall bronze portion will be shipped June 19, Schultz told us this week. It is in the final stage, called “patinazation,” or patina which is the color of the bronze. “Patinazatio n” is the process, through use of chemicals and high temperatures, that oxidizes the surface.

Schultz reports that coordination for the July 1 event is well underway. At the event will be guest speakers, a band playing patriot songs, a flag line by the Patriot Riders, and the artist/sculptor Marianne Caroselli will be there.

“‘Freedom is Not Free,’ a dear price was paid for our liberty. As a grateful nation, this is a special gift, a thank you to our men and women who served, are serving and to their family and friends who supported them,” Schultz wrote.

Watch for more, and we’ll see you at the dedication!

• WATER RULING — Over the years, I received in the mail at home every now and then a legal notice telling me to declare in or out for the Gila River water adjudication.

Essentially, it has been in the courts for decades, many decades. And, this week I got a news release stating the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on June 13 “sweepingly affirmed the Gila River Indian Community’s positions regarding numerous water policy issues.”

Now, I never did reply to the legal notices — so, I’m out. However, I think the ruling — if it stands — sets a precedent.

Of particular importance is the principle that water rights “that go unused for a consecutive period of five years are permanently forfeited, no matter when the water was originally appropriated.”

The Ninth Circuit ruling reverses a 2010 lower federal court judgment that held “pre-1919 water rights could not be forfeited through continuous non-use.” The lower court decision would have allowed rights-holders to revive their rights after decades of non-use, transferring the rights, or taking water away from established water users.

Basically, water rights could be tied up indefinitely, even without the water being put to a beneficial use.

Precedent? How about all of those proposed subdivisions that received approval but sit idle. What about the fairly recent water allocations the City of Prescott learned about from decades ago that the council had to “honor.”

While I doubt a ruling like this is retroactive, I am sure it could – if true – change things when someone wants water that’s allocated but not used for more than five years.

Logically, makes me wonder too if the Big Chino water will still be “ours.” The legislature allocated it to Prescott in the ’90s — some 8,000 acre-feet — and it has not been used.

I call that a game changer in a state where “whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting.”

• PICK OF THE WEEK — (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): “Underground Prescott” at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Phippen Museum, 4701 N. Highway 89. Author Patricia Ireland-Williams has said this will be her last public presentation on the catacombs, tunnels, speakeasies, opium dens and bordellos of Prescott’s past.