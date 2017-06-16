Catch 22: Day 16: Man wanted on charges of robbery, assault

Today the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ramon Figueroa-Vela. He is a 56-year-old Hispanic man who is 5-foot and weighs about 180 pounds. His last known address was in Williams, Arizona, on North Boyd Street.

He is wanted on charges of armed robbery and three counts of aggravated assault.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 16 of “CATCH 22” you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 with your information within 90 days of this article. Remember, you never have to give your name.