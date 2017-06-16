Alleged serial burglar in custody; cops looking for more victims to return property

Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man they said committed at least seven home burglaries between February 1 and May 1, 2017 in Castle Canyon Mesa, according to YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

Dominique Vasquez, 26, was already in the Camp Verde jail for other burglaries in Prescott Valley.

In mid-May, a YCSO detective learned that Prescott Valley Police recovered stolen property at a Tami Lane home. The items included tools taken in burglaries.

Sheriff’s detectives obtained a search warrant and search a home on Overland Road in Prescott, where they found additional stolen property.

D’Evelyn said Vasquez admitted to the burglaries, along with an accomplice, told them here specific tools were taken from, and explained that he scouted the properties to be burglarized ahead of time.

He sold a generator and at least one stolen firearm, D’Evelyn said, and traded some items for drugs.

Vasquez apparently used his phone to itemize much of the property he was planning to sell, D’Evelyn said.



On Thursday, June 8, Vasquez was charged with seven counts of burglary, seven counts of theft, and one count of trafficking in stolen property.

He’s being held on a $70,000 total bond.

Detectives have some property that they haven’t linked to a victim, and they are asking anyone who lives in Castle Canyon Mesa who was burglarized and hasn’t reported a theft to call Det. Todd Swaim at 928-554-8605.