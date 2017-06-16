30 years later: Who Murdered Cathy Sposito?

Thirty years ago this week, Catherine Sposito, a Prescott College student, was killed as she hiked the Thumb Butte Trail.

The 23-year-old student from Brooklyn, New York, rode her bike to the trailhead about 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 1987, and began the hike up the steep trail.

As Sposito walked in the bright springtime sun, she passed at least one hiker on the trail.

Then other hikers in the area heard her scream for help.

It took them 20 minutes to reach her, and by that time, it was too late. Sposito was dead, and her assailant had escaped into the forest.

Her cause of death was blunt force trauma, according to the Medical Examiner’s autopsy.

Investigators first thought she may have been killed in a fall, but the autopsy revealed she died from massive head injuries.

A young law enforcement officer was just starting his career with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office when Cathy Sposito was murdered.

Deputy Scott Mascher, now the Sheriff, was stunned, as were many Prescott residents, when he heard about Sposito’s death.

“People were horrified that this would occur right here in our community on a trail that people use every day. It was unimaginable to the family, it was unimaginable to the community,” Mascher said Thursday, June15.

Prescott was quite a bit smaller back then, as well, and that played a part in the public perception of the crime.

“For such a small town, you know, people didn’t think this would happen in our town,” he said, adding that there was “shock and disbelief” among residents.

Even now, Mascher said, while they’ve learned a good deal about the crime itself, there are some elements that are still unclear.

“It’s hard to say whether it was just a random (crime), or if someone knew she was there and followed her there, to do what they did. But this is something that I have thought about … for 30 years now,” Mascher said.

In a 1996 Daily Courier story, then-Lt. Mascher told a reporter that Sposito was neither shot nor stabbed, and he would not divulge a possible motive.

Detectives working the case are now trying to find a small caliber gun involved in her murder, YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said.



“There is a likelihood the weapon was dumped sometime after her murder on June 13, 1987, anywhere between the Thumb Butte Trail site and the Castle Canyon area of Prescott Valley,” D’Evelyn said.

Thursday, Sheriff Mascher was still unwilling to say what role that gun may have played in the crime.

“I can’t talk about the specifics. I think that’s very sensitive information.”

A $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest has been offered for some time by Yavapai Silent Witness.

“Detectives continue to run down leads and work with DNA evidence based on new technologies not previously available,” D’Evelyn said.

Mascher is approaching the end of a long law enforcement career, and he said he’d like to see the case solved before he retires.

“It would mean a lot. I would be very pleased to see this solved.

“It’s something I think about, and have thought about, my whole career,” he said. “I think it would be very significant closure for all of us to see this case solved.”

Anyone who may have seen the weapon described between the trail and Castle Canyon is asked to call YCSO Det. Dan Pritchard at 928-777-7275.

Callers who tip Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 with any information that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects can remain anonymous and will be eligible for the $10,000 reward.