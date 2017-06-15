Simple precautions can keep children healthy this vacation

Summer is touted as a time of idyll, a chance for families to reconnect with backyard barbecues and children to exercise their bodies on bicycles, in swimming pools and on camping trips with bonfires.

All that fun can be quickly interrupted, though, if a child gets a concussion when falling off a bike without a helmet or slips unnoticed in the deep end of a pool without a life preserver. Summer hikers and campers can succumb to a lack of water in unprecedented heat or suffer burns if a fire is not properly tended.

Area safety leaders, be it police officers or American Red Cross leaders, are clear that summer fun must be tempered with adequate safety precautions.

“One of the biggest things — make sure your kids stay hydrated; that they are drinking enough water. That’s really important,” declared Prescott Police Lead Police Officer Dave Fuller. “Always take more water with you than you think you need.”

Beyond that key advice, Fuller said summer often allows children to have more freedoms and so families need to have an agenda that allows them to know where their children and their friends are at all times. Families need to establish boundaries about where children can and cannot go, and with the advent of cellphones families should be in regular contact when members are away from the house, he said.

In this region, there are lots of lakes, creeks and other watering holes, and parents need to be aware of the inherent dangers that come with open water and be prepared, Fuller said. Children should not be allowed to go swimming without an adult present and keeping watch, he said.

The Police Department will also kick off next week a summer street safety campaign where they are upping enforcement on speed and aggressive driving, Fuller said. This project will also be underway in surrounding towns.

Summer brings an increased number of public activities and people to the Prescott region, and the police want to be certain that people stay safe as they travel and attend various events.

“Slow way down and just be careful,” Fuller advised.

As part of safe travel, state law requires that children 5 and younger be strapped into child safety seats when riding in a motor vehicle and children aged five to eight be in booster seats in the back seat. All passengers, regardless of age, should wear seatbelts, Fuller noted.

When riding bicycles, children and adults alike should wear helmets, he said.

The American Red Cross also offers a variety of summer safety ideas, including places where people who wish to do so can take swimming classes, participate in a first-aid course or take CPR training.

Around water, Red Cross officials advise that children and adults swim only in designated areas supervised by lifeguards, and always swim with a buddy. Even at public pools, and places where there are lifeguards, swimmers need to rely on the buddy system. Children and adults should also learn how to swim so that they are comfortable around water.

“Never leave a young child unattended near water,” the Red Cross advises, adding that inexperienced swimmers wear Red Cross-approved life jackets.

When around natural bodies of water, the Red Cross emphasizes extreme caution, as cold temperatures and underwater currents can prove dangerous. When boating, the Red Cross advises similar precautions, particularly that all boaters wear life jackets. Avoid alcohol consumption when swimming or boating, officials said.

The Red Cross advises that families install proper barriers around swimming pools and consider pool coverings and alarms as additional layers of protection.

Parents also need to be vigilant, always supervising children whenever they are near water, even if there are lifeguards on duty.

If an emergency arises, the Red Cross notes that people should not hesitate to dial 9-1-1.

Summer is a special time, but requires extra public caution, Fuller said.

“You have to keep a lookout for kids chasing balls or riding on scooters, especially in neighborhoods. Really slow down, and anticipate problems long before they happen,” he concluded.