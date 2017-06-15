People Who Care volunteers celebrate 25th anniversary

Ways Our Volunteers Help Neighbors People Who Care volunteers help their Neighbors in so many ways. These are some of them: Rides for health care and business appointments, support group meetings and visits to a family member in a healthcare facility. Rides for a grocery shopping trip and any help needed in the store and with carrying in groceries at home. Shopping for groceries for Neighbors who are not able or comfortable leaving their homes. Assistance with reading mail, writing checks to pay bills, reconciling the checkbook or writing personal notes to family and friends. Relief for full-time family caregivers for a few hours a week in order to give them a little time away and time on their own. A weekly friendly visit from a volunteer just spending time together sharing their lives past and present. Phone calls during the week to check in to see how everything’s going today. A Guardian Angel personal emergency call device for Neighbors with limited incomes. A Project Safe Home safety visit to help prevent falls and accidents. Safety items and devices are provided when needed.

Two of the more than 180 volunteers at the People Who Care 25th Anniversary Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon April 28 know better than anyone why that celebration was momentous – they were present at the very beginning of the organization.

PWC Founder and the first Executive Director Sarah Hoover-Meyer and 25-year volunteer Barbara Googe have seen this organization grow from an idea in Sarah’s tiny kitchen office to the vibrant and vital nonprofit it is today.

People Who Care is a nonprofit, tax-deductible organization that provides assistance to adults who are unable to drive because of physical limitations. Enrolled clients, or “Neighbors,” receive caring nonmedical assistance from volunteers who help residents in the community where they live – in Chino Valley, Prescott and Prescott Valley/Dewey.

In 1992, Sarah was newly retired as a counselor for Volunteer Interfaith Caregiver Program in Phoenix that helped older and adults with disabilities. “I thought every town ought to have a volunteer program like that, and I knew if it was going to happen in Prescott, I had to be involved.”

So, with a handful of faith representatives, support from the Beatitudes Center’s Developing Older Adult Resources in Phoenix, and service clubs and community individuals, People Who Care was born.

Barbara is not sure how she found out about People Who Care all those years ago, perhaps through a newspaper article, but she was hooked from the first orientation meeting.

“I was assigned a gal to take her shopping. I took her every week; she was my permanent client. We had a great time together,” Barbara said.





Barbara continues her volunteer service three or four times a month, filling in for volunteers with ongoing assignments when a substitute is needed to help the Neighbor with grocery shopping. “Sometimes, we’re about the only person a Neighbor sees.”

In 1993, a start-up grant from the Public Welfare Foundation gave the group the boost they needed, and the Prescott United Methodist Church gave them space to operate.

“We had no forms, no computers and only a very simple brochure to tell people what we were doing,” Sarah said. “Right away though, Catholic Social Services and area hospitals became aware of our help for people they were serving.”

Needless to say, the organization grew and grew. “The need was so great,” said Sarah, and “this is a great town for volunteering.”

Barbara and Sarah agree that one of the great strengths of People Who Care is that the volunteers only do what they can. “You only do what you want to do; we were very strict about that,” Sarah said.

That versatility has kept Barbara involved. “You can pick your times to fit your schedule. Not only are you helping your Neighbors, People Who Care is a good outlet for getting out of your house,” she said. “It’s a marvelous organization.

I will continue volunteering as long as I can get my driver’s license renewed.”