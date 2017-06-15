Obituary: Philip David Brambila

Phillip David Brambila, 58, of Chino Valley, Arizona, born on June 14, 1958, in Prescott, Arizona, was called home June 11, 2017.



Phil grew up in Prescott and after graduating from Prescott High, he attended Yavapai College, earning his associate’s degree. He then went on to attend ASU. After several years of working in the Phoenix area, he later moved back to Chino Valley to care for his loving parents.



Phil enjoyed spending time with his family, church family, work family and his friends. He loved devoting his time to searching God’s word. He enjoyed drawing and playing “9 holes of golf” with his Lab, Ruger.



Phil is survived by his loving mother, Josephine; two sisters, Helen (George) Depew and Martha Martinez; and his brother, Fred (Edna). He was also blessed with many loving family members, including nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.



Phil will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives he touched. His memory will live on in all of us.



A visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 16, at Heritage Memory Mortuary at 131 Grove Ave in Prescott. There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Westside Christian Church at 5860 N. Williamson Valley Road in Prescott. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, 1051 Willow Creek Road in Prescott.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Phil’s online guestbook.





Information provided by survivors.