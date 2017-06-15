Financial manager accused of embezzlement pleads guilty

Joshua Lethbridge, former president of the Liberty Management Group, who was charged last year with embezzling over a quarter-million dollars over 10 years from The Mountain Club, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, June 13, to one count each of fraudulent schemes and artifices, theft, and forgery.

Lethbridge was originally charged with multiple felonies, including fraudulent schemes and artifices, nine counts of falsely making a written instrument, and six counts of theft with

intent to deprive of property.

According to a memorandum from The Mountain Club’s board of directors, “The Board met with the principal of Liberty Management Group on Sept. 2, 2016, and were told that over $250,000 had been embezzled from The Mountain Club ... over the course of a decade.”

President Jim Poore said in an email, “Had The Mountain Club not discharged Liberty Management last July for unsatisfactory performance, this pattern of theft might not have come to light for another decade or longer.”

Along with $260,000 restitution to be paid to The Mountain Club, Lethbridge will serve between two and 8.75 years in prison, with credit for time served.

Lethbridge will be sentenced on Aug. 8.

