Column: Men and women do have their differences

Men and women may be of the same species, but they are two entirely different animals. Be forewarned that the writer is male and is writing from a man’s perspective, so a certain bias may be evident. To a certain extent, technology, culture, circumstances, geography and weather may highlight or diminish the differences between the sexes, but they still exist. The variances are not hard and fast rules but rather tendencies that indicate preferences, interests and abilities. For instance, most women enjoy cooking and except for barbecuing, most men don’t. My wife, Judi, and I are exceptions to these inclinations. I love to cook and Judi isn’t particularly fond of it.

Men are, by and large, supposed to be more aggressive prone to violence than women. Shortly after our wedding in 1974, we were quite appropriately watching a rerun of “The Honeymooners” on TV. After Alice Kramden made a sarcastic statement, her husband, Ralph, clenched his fist, punched the air, and said, “One of these days, Alice, to the moon. Boom. Zip.” I turned to my new bride and kiddingly said, “That could happen to you, if you don’t watch out.” Without missing a beat, Judi gave me an evil smile and said, “Go ahead. You have to sleep sometime.” I’m eternally grateful that I didn’t marry that Bobbitt woman.

There is a whole litany of trends that separate the sexes. While many of the differences revolve around careers or vocations, the most familiar are the everyday ones that project the dissimilar reactions or responses of the genders. What prompted this subject for a column was a recent RV trip Judi and I took to Southern California to assist our youngest son. He and his wife purchased a house after renting one for the past five years. He has two sons, ages 8 and 2 1/2. In addition to helping them move all of their belongings, we did a lot of babysitting both at the old rental and the new house.

My son and I and our wives went to a store. We got out of the car and waited for our wives to exit the car. While we were waiting, I told my son that I did a “time/motion” study on his mother. I related that it took my wife an average of 11 seconds after I closed the car door for my wife to get out of the car so that I could click the car locked with the remote. I have to admit that I never noticed this prior to the innovation of vehicle remote controls. Every man I’ve talk with has confirmed my time/motion study finding.

Another difference is that women are reluctant to use dirty restroom facilities. That’s understandable, but men don’t usually care that much. Judi will not use a filthy bathroom. On this trip, though, for the first time ever, she refused to use a clean bathroom. We had moved everything out of the rental and a company had come in and was cleaning it. The young man who was doing the cleanup, had finished with the bathroom and was working on the kitchen. Judi would not use the bathroom because it had just been cleaned. There is just no pleasing some women. If someone still thinks that there is no difference between the genders, ask them when was the last time they saw a grandma ask one of her grandchildren to “pull my finger.”

Buz Williams is a retired Long Beach, California, police officer who has lived in Prescott since 2004.