Column: Common sense has left the country

This comes as no surprise to me, we’ve been down this road before.

On Wednesday, not one or even two shootings occurred in our country, but at least three made headlines – and, as of this writing, it’s only 2:30 p.m.

I am sure many more shootings happened this June 14. These three may be the only ones we heard about.

But their seriousness should ring all bells.

First up were the headlines I woke to: Morning baseball drill becomes assault on Republicans.

The Republican members of Congress, who had gathered for a final practice before a charity baseball game with Democrats this week, reportedly heard a “pop.” No big deal, except it was followed by many gunshots in quick succession. In the end, on a neighborhood ball field in Alexandria, Virginia, a congressman, two Capitol police officers, a lobbyist and a legislative aide were wounded.

In a hail of bullets, police killed the gunman.

The second shooting happened near New York City’s Barclays Center, where police say a man was shot in the ankle. Sounds mundane, yet, it serves as an example of what can happen to “regular” folks. It’s not clear whether the victim was the intended target; the shooter fled on foot.

Finally, No. 3: Panicked UPS workers flee California gunfire that killed 4.

A UPS employee opened fire at one of the company’s package delivery facilities in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers and then himself as officers closed in and workers ran frantically into the streets, police and company officials said.

That’s how the media reported it.

On the way to work, after the first shooting, I heard radio talk show hosts proclaiming different things: one said it’s the politics of the day that caused these incidents; another said it’s too much gun control — every good guy needs a gun for protection from bad guys; and still another blamed the mental health system.

The challenge I see is we have no clue. Common sense has not only left the building, it moved to Australia.

Stop it. Stop the blaming -- you are responsible for yourself. Stop expecting handouts. Stop taking advantage of others.

This is not a column stating, “Can’t we all just get along?” I am tired, sick and tired of what I see as people thinking it’s OK to shoot someone, rob them, rape, … over an argument, because they got the promotion, because they were the butt of a joke, because you disagree politically or philosophically.

Pull yourself up and keep moving forward. They’ll get theirs in the end. And, “they” need to do the same — stop bullying, stop criticizing, stop thinking everyone else is here to serve you.

Stop tearing down at other’s expense. In the end, you have choices to make.

Be good, upstanding contributing members of society.

Surprise me.