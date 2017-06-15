Arizona woman arrested after baby daughter left outside home

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: June 15, 2017 7 a.m.

    • KINGMAN, AZ (AP) - A Kingman woman has been arrested after authorities say her baby daughter was left outside without shoes or supervision.

    Mohave County Sheriff's officials say 24-year-old Amanda Rose Chipman is being held on suspicion of child endangerment and drug possession.

    It was unclear Wednesday if she has a lawyer.

    Sheriff's deputies went to Chipman's home about noon Tuesday after receiving a call about an unattended toddler crying in a fenced area.

    They found a barefoot 1-year-old girl in the home's front yard wearing a shirt and a diaper.

    Deputies say nobody answered knocks on the door and they found Chipman asleep inside the house with a marijuana pipe and other drug-related items.

    Chipman told authorities she didn't know her baby was outside. The child has been was released to a relative.

