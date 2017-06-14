How early settlers got naming rights on Prescott’s waterways

Early prospectors and ranchers who converged upon Prescott in the late 1800s left behind more than old mine shafts and decaying cattle corrals.

In many cases, they left their names as well.

From Miller Creek to Spence Creek to Banning Creek, Prescott’s waterways bear the names of the old-timers who made their claims nearby.

Local history buff Nigel Reynolds pointed, for instance, to the Spence family — founders and operators of the late-1800s/early-1900s Palace Station stagecoach stop on Senator Highway.

“The Spence family, who built Palace Station, have one other claim to fame in the Prescott area,” Reynolds said recently. “There is Spence Creek northwest of town. Spence Creek meets Willow Creek just east of Emmanuel Pines.”

While Palace Station was operated by a couple — Alfred and Matilde Spence — history shows that Alfred was away much of the time, prospecting for precious metals in the Bradshaw Mountains.

Reynolds says Alfred’s prospecting extended to the area northwest of Prescott. “I think Alfred Spence lived in this area long enough for the creek to be named after him — before his family moved on to Palace Station,” he said.

Other creek names have also been documented to date back to early settlers.

“The creeks were named, in general, after a person who ranched there, or lived there,” Reynolds said, adding that it wouldn’t have been unusual for Spence to move between the Palace Station and Spence Creek areas. “Most of the miners did move around a lot.”

Documenting the creeks

Michael Byrd, executive director of Prescott Creeks, says the organization has fielded regular inquiries about the origin of the creeks’ names — especially after a creek-signing project that took place from about 1999 to 2002.

To help respond to those questions, Byrd said a Prescott Creeks intern, Ingrid Dahl, spent some time in 2004 researching the history of the creeks at the Sharlot Hall Museum archives.

The Prescott Creeks organization has since used that information to answer questions it receives about the creek names.

Perhaps the most prominent of the family-named creeks is Miller Creek, which runs through the middle of Prescott. The name stems from Samuel Miller, a native of Illinois, who arrived in the area as a member of the Joe Walker party, founders of the town in 1861.

According to Dahl’s research, “Samuel came along with his brother and father, building a cabin outside of town in what is today known as Miller Valley.”

Legend has it that Samuel Miller also named the east-Prescott Lynx Creek, due to a chain of events relating to the creek. According to folklore, Miller shot a lynx, and when he went to pick up the animal, the still-alive lynx bit him — an incident that caused Miller to return to his camp by the creek sooner than he intended.

“Luck changed as Miller lay by the creek languidly sifting for gold and found a nugget,” according to the account. “He attributed his find to the necessity of his early return to the water caused by the lynx bite and thus named the creek Lynx Creek.”

Evolving names

Another local waterway that received some recent notoriety was Banning Creek — a southeast Prescott waterway that for decades was listed incorrectly on maps as Bannon Creek.

After several creek advocates showed that the creek was named after early Prescott resident William Banning, the creek, located between White Spar Road and Senator Highway, was re-designated on maps as Banning Creek in 2015.

Dahl’s research notes that Banning was a native of Illinois, who moved to Prescott, where he owned the Union Pacific Mine and farmed in the 1870s.

The creek now known as Butte Creek also originally had an early family name, but was changed in about the 1950s. Early records show the creek, which is located in the Thumb Butte area, as Potts Creek — after an early-Prescott family.

Information from an article by Michael King, which appeared in The Daily Courier in 2007, notes that city officials once eyed Potts Creek as a source of water for the growing community.

The plan in 1898 was to build a dam and reservoir across Potts Creek, with the nearby Aspen Creek being used as a diversion canal to increase the supply to the Potts Creek Reservoir.

Early settlers also named other major creeks, such as Granite, Willow, Aspen, and Manzanita, but used the local terrain as their inspiration, not their own names.