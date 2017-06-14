Obituary: Scott Gable Smith

Scott Gable Smith, 52, of Prescott, Arizona, entered into eternal rest June 7, 2017.

He was born July 15, 1964, in Phoenix to Stanley Paul and Lynn Gable Smith. He grew up in Round Valley and Pima, Arizona, and was a standout athlete in high school in football, basketball and track. He was a proud fifth-generation native of Arizona.

He had a passion for music and singing. He loved spending time with his pit bull Izzy, exploring the beautiful outdoors. He was a volunteer at the Prescott DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Trift Store. He was a server in downtown Prescott.

He was truly a believer in all people. If you knew Scott, you loved him. Since his passing, dozens of people have posted to his timeline on Facebook or reached out to his family sharing their story of how they were troubled, bullied, lonely, an outcast, etc. ... and my brother Scott was kind to them. A true friend to them.

For many of them at a time when they didn’t have anyone else. He was no respecter of persons. He loved all kinds. He was an amazing example of unconditional love to other people and dogs. He loved his family more than anything.

Scott is survived by his wife, Roxanne; children, Ashley (Chad) Sager of Phoenix, Zacharias (Jamie) Smith of Phoenix and Justice Smith of Oregon; grandson, Axeton Smith; parents, Stanley and Lynn Smith; stepchildren, Ashley and Andrew Hamman; and siblings, Kim (Larry) Moore of San Tan Valley, Rashelle Fergurson of Texas, Kristen (Terry) Smith Johnson of Safford and Christopher (Melissa) Smith of Gilbert. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tanner Smith.



A viewing will be held on Friday, June 16, 2017 at 9 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pima Chapel with the funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Pima Cemetery immediately after the services.



Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.



Arrangements by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel in Safford, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.