Obituary: Roger L. Fonnet

Roger L. Fonnet (AKA Jerry), passed away at his home on Monday, June 5, 2017. He was in Hospice for the last one and a half weeks. He had struggled with the effects and damage of cancer for many years.

He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Feb. 17, 1941, but lived most of his life in California, retiring here in Arizona in 2003.

He is survived by his wife, Hope Fonnet; his son, Jeff Fonnet and his wife, Renee; as well as his grandchildren, Joshua and Zoe Fonnet. He is also survived by his stepson, Derek Rice. In addition, he has two sisters, Mary Yaquinta and Lou Ann Yaquinta, who are living in Wheeling, West Virginia.

He spent most of his adult life helping people. He was a Paramedic for the City of Los Angeles Fire Department for 32 years and he saved many lives during those 32 years. Services will be held at Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez St., in Prescott, Arizona, on June 24, 2017, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, we request that, should you have a desire to do something in his name, please donate a small amount to the Yavapai Humane Society. Dogs were special to him.

He was a good man and he will be forever loved by his family and close friends.

Please visit and sign Roger’s guestbook at www.ruffnerwakelin.com Ruffner –Wakelin Funeral Homes assisted the family.



Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes assisted with the arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.