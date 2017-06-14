Obituary: Geraldine Ruth Garrison

Geraldine (Gerrie) Ruth Garrison, age 86, died Sunday, May 14, 2017, in her home in Prescott, Arizona. Born in Arlington, Massachusetts, on June 26, 1930, Gerrie was very proud of her New England upbringing.

From 1966-67, she attended night classes at Phoenix Union High School to become a nurse. During her career, she worked at many of the Phoenix hospitals, several in the Los Angeles area and locally at Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Geraldine was an avid reader and an armchair historian who loved collecting recipes and had a great interest in travel. She traveled extensively through Europe, Canada and Mexico.

She was a member of the local chapter of The VASA Order of America (her Scandinavian club), Trinity Presbyterian Church and the Martha’s Circle group, a local TOPS chapter and took classes through OLLI at Yavapai Community College.



She is survived by her five children, David DeVault, Thomas DeVault, Ann Dixon, Samantha Carlson and Michael DeVault; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her father, Delmar David Trott; her mother, Annie E. Trott; her sister, Beryl E. Bailey; and her beloved cat, Mei-Mei.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 24, 2017, at 10 a.m., Casa de Pinos 117 Cory Ave, Prescott, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VASA Scholarship care of Pat Flippen 928-899-3682 or Miss Kitty’s Cat House 928-445-5411.

Information provided by survivors.

