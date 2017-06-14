Column: A family hiking adventure at Willow Lake

Although Father’s Day is this coming weekend, I was lucky enough to spend time with the family while recently on vacation, and let me tell you, the kids wore us out!

From Legoland Discovery Center in Tempe, to splash pads in Prescott Valley, to taking in a picture called “Trolls” at 9:30 one morning at the movie theater with 200 other dancing youngsters, I almost needed a vacation from my vacation.

Perhaps the greatest adventure of it all was our hike at Willow Lake.

Although we didn’t bother to walk the entire loop, it was fun to explore nature with the kids, especially to witness their reaction to butterflies and rocks to climb “bigger than Daddy’s truck.”

Yes, I’ll admit, it was “fun” to go on a hike. I’m not much for hiking, never have been. Walking endless uneven dirt paths through a forest, a rock formation, or to and from some random watering hole in Arizona never came across as something I’d do for pleasure.

Of course, my wife (or girlfriend at the time) didn’t help matters when she took me to Fossil Springs Trail in Pine several summers ago. I should have known better when the trailhead sign said, “CAUTION: At least 4 liters of water needed to complete trail.”

The four-mile hike (one way), which descends 1,500 feet into the canyon, then return trek back to the trailhead took us about eight hours to complete.

I spent much of the time hiking out of the canyon thinking, “I may need to be airlifted out of here because if I have to take one more step, I may pass out.”

It was June, so toward the tail end of the trail, clouds moved in and it rained, making it a much easier finish than we expected.

Needless to say, I thought my hiking days were over that day, but then came last week. The Willow Lake trail was more my speed, and with as much joy as the kids got out of it, I’m happy to report we’ll soon be looking for our next adventure.

