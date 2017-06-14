Catch 22: Day 14 - Man wanted on six felony charges

Today the Prescott Valley police are asking for the public’s help in locating Francisco Javier Gardea. He is a 45-year-old Hispanic who is 6-foot and weighs about 200 pounds. His last known address was in the 6200 block of East Knights Way in Prescott Valley.

Gardea is wanted on six felony charges including, fraud, identity theft and forgery.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 14 of “CATCH 22” you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 with your information within 90 days of this article. Remember, you never have to give your name.