Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters Child of the Week: Alexis

Prescott Valley is home for Alexis, his mom, stepdad, stepsister and three siblings. It’s a loving household, but Alexis would like a Big Brother who would provide that one-on-one time every child needs more of.

Alexis is a tough little guy with a big grin. His mom says he can bump his head, then shake it off and continue playing as if nothing happened.

It’s only natural then, that this 7-year-old really likes the color blue and dinosaurs — and that his ferocious favorite is T. Rex. Alexis watches them in videos, especially Jurassic World features. It’s what he would study all the time at school, where he will be a second-grader, if he could.

His Big should be ready to be active: playing soccer, flying kites, swimming and riding bikes and scooters all are part of Alexis’ agenda. He’s a pretty fast runner, too. For quieter times, he likes to play with cars, building roads in the dirt and sand.

If this sounds like you, you might be the best Big Brother Alexis could have. Call Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters at 928-778-5135, or visit www.azbigs.org. Or, if you can’t be a Big, how about supporting a Big? The Arizona State Tax Credit and Bowl for Kids’ Sake are ways to do so. YBBBS always can use volunteer office help and has many other ways people can be involved.

Information provided by Big Brothers/Big Sisters.