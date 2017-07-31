Trade Deadline: NL West-leading Dodgers get Texas ace Yu Darvish

ARLINGTON, Texas — The loaded Los Angeles Dodgers made a late trade for Texas ace Yu Darvish on Monday, their boldest move in pursuit of a World Series crown that’s eluded them for nearly 30 years.

The runaway NL West leaders, already with the best record in the majors and the highest payroll, acquired the 6-foot-5 right-hander from Japan for three minor league players in a deal Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said was completed in the last 10 minutes before the non-waiver trade deadline.

“It’s an honor to be wanted by the team,” Darvish said through his translator, adding that he had “nothing but appreciation” for his time in Texas.

Darvish was an All-Star this year for the fourth time in his five seasons playing for the Rangers. He joined Texas before the 2012 season, and missed all of 2015 after elbow surgery. In 22 starts this season, he is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA.

In 122 starts overall for the Rangers, he was 52-39 with a 3.42 ERA and 960 strikeouts over 782 2-3 innings. But the pitcher who turns 31 on Aug. 16 was 0-5 with a 5.81 ERA in his last eight starts. He was tagged by the Miami Marlins for a career-worst 10 runs last Wednesday, and later revealed he was tipping his pitches.

Cubs acquire LHP Wilson, C Avila in trade with Tigers

CHICAGO — The rolling Chicago Cubs got a big lift Monday when they acquired reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila in a trade with Detroit, bolstering their chance for another long playoff run.

The addition of Wilson gives manager Joe Maddon another late-inning option in front of All-Star closer Wade Davis. The defending World Series champions had been searching for a veteran to back up catcher Willson Contreras since they cut Miguel Montero a month ago, and Avila is having one of the best seasons of his career at the plate. Tigers general manager Al Avila traded away his son, but his club received minor league infielders Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Paredes and a player to be named or cash.

Brewers reacquire former closer Jeremy Jeffress from Rangers

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers have reacquired right-hander Jeremy Jeffress, a year after sending their former closer and first-round draft pick to the Texas Rangers.

In a deal announced at the non-waiver trade deadline Monday, the Rangers sent Jeffress back to Milwaukee for Double-A pitcher Tayler Scott.

Jeffress was the 16th overall pick in the 2006 draft by the Brewers. He had been sent with two-time All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy to Texas exactly 52 weeks earlier in another deadline deal. Lucroy was traded by Texas to Colorado on Sunday night.

Scott is 4-6 with a 2.34 ERA in 42 appearances for Double-A Biloxi this season. He was a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Cubs in 2011. In 39 games this season, Jeffress is 1-2 with a 5.31 ERA, and allowed a home run in each of his past four appearances.

But Jeffress had his best years with the Brewers. He had 27 saves last year with Milwaukee before getting traded, and is 9-3 overall with a 2.38 ERA in 158 games for Milwaukee.

Mets trade reliever Addison Reed to Red Sox for 3 prospects

NEW YORK — The Mets traded reliever Addison Reed to the Boston Red Sox for three 22-year-old right-handed pitching prospects: Jamie Callahan, Gerson Bautista and Stephen Nogosek.

Boston began Monday a half-game back in the AL East race and was looking to boost its bullpen for a title run.

“We like him a lot. We think he’ll come in and be a premium setup guy for us,” said Dave Dombrowski, Boston’s president of baseball operations. “He makes us deeper in our bullpen. He pushes other guys back to earlier in the game and can close for us when Craig (Kimbrel) needs a day off.”

A 28-year-old right-hander, Reed is 1-2 with a 2.57 ERA and 19 saves in 21 chances. He took over as New York’s closer this season because of Jeurys Familia’s domestic-violence suspension and shoulder surgery. The Red Sox already have a dominant closer in Kimbrel.

Yankees acquire Sonny Gray for 3 prospects to boost rotation

NEW YORK — Last year at this time, the New York Yankees were looking toward the future.

Turns out, that future arrived pretty fast.

In an aggressive move designed to boost their starting rotation for an unexpected playoff run, the Yankees acquired pitcher Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics for three minor league prospects on Monday.

“This team has shown it’s got the ability to allow us to push a lot of these chips in the middle of the table and recognize 2017 has a chance to be special,” general manager Brian Cashman said. “We’re trying to go from good to great.”

Oakland received Jorge Mateo, a top shortstop-outfielder prospect at Double-A; right-hander James Kaprielian, the 16th overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft who is recovering from Tommy John surgery on April 18; and Dustin Fowler, an outfielder who ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee in the first inning of his major league debut on June 29, ending his season.

New York also receives $1.5 million in international signing bonus allocation from the A’s.

In the works for weeks, the deal was announced less than an hour before the 4 p.m. EDT deadline for making trades without waivers.

A 27-year-old right-hander who has been slowed by injuries, Gray is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 16 starts this season and 4-2 with a 1.37 ERA in his last six outings. He makes $3,575,000 and is not eligible for free agency until after the 2019 season.

Gray was an All-Star in 2015, when he won 14 games for the second consecutive season and finished third in AL Cy Young Award voting.

Nationals bolster bullpen, acquire Kintzler from Twins

MIAMI — After adding three relievers in two weeks, the Washington Nationals still aren’t sure who’s going to be their closer.

They suddenly have plenty of candidates.

The NL East leaders added another Monday by barely beating the trade deadline to acquire Minnesota Twins All-Star right-hander Brandon Kintzler, who is 28 of 32 in save opportunities this year.

Kintzler joins newly acquired Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle, both obtained July 16 from the Oakland Athletics, in the back of the bullpen.

The deals transformed the Nationals’ biggest weakness into a strength, and manager Dusty Baker will sort out who pitches when.

“It gives me options. As a manager you like to have as many options as possible,” Baker said before the Nationals opened a series at Miami. “It’s a continual experiment depending on how guys do. The better a guy performs, the more I can slide him into a certain place.”

The Nationals began the week with a 13-game lead despite a 5.07 bullpen ERA, worst in the NL.