Prescott city primary voting starts Aug. 2

Early voting for the Prescott Primary Election begins Wednesday, Aug. 2, and continues through Tuesday, Aug. 29, Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman announced.

Visit the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office at 1015 Fair St., Room 228, Prescott to vote early in person Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Election Day until 7 p.m.

Ballots will be mailed to all eligible voters on Monday, Aug. 7, through the U.S. Mail. Please call Hoffman’s office at 928-771-3248 after Friday, Aug. 11, if you have not received your ballot. Be sure to sign your affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.

Information provided by Leslie Hoffman, Yavapai County Recorder.