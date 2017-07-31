Obituary: Henry (“Hank”) Edward Davis, Sr.

Henry (“Hank”) Edward Davis, Sr., died July 19, 2017, at the Prescott Veteran’s Administration Medical Center. He was born October 22, 1932, in Prescott, Arizona, to Edward (“Ed”) and Nellie (Coplan) Davis. Mr. Davis was a second-generation Arizonan, his mother was born in Cochise County.

His grandparents moved the Davis family from Kerr County, Texas about 1917. They drove cattle from Texas to Springerville and, then to Thompson Valley, (Yava), Arizona, where they had a ranch. He attended Wickenburg High School and entered the United States Air Force during Korea. He had worked at the Bagdad mine and became interested in rock collecting. He was a well-known cement finisher, a member of the Lonesome Valley Sheriff's Posse, an excellent bowler that enjoyed traveling to 25 out-of-state National Final Championships, deer hunter, member of the Skull Valley/Yarnell Volunteer Fire Department, Arizona State Land Wildfires and Special Olympics. He was an accomplished bull rider in the 1940-1950’s and won the 1948 Jr. Bull Riding Championship. He was recognized by the Prescott Frontier’s Day Rodeo this past fourth of July as an old timer who participated in both team roping and steer wrestling from 1959 - 1965.

He was a brother, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather and now joins his loving wife, Georgia Ann, his parents and sister Frances.

Survivors include sister, Donna (Bill) Peck, brother-in-law, John Davis, Sr., children; Sharon, Bill, Henry, Roger, Robert and Kirsten, grandchildren; Marti Jo, Joshua, William, Jodie, Melissa (“Missy”), Bobbi, Shane, Tiffany, Cassandra, Tiresha, K-lee, Shelby, Melissa, Matthew, Megan and Patrick; 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great child.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2017, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Kirkland. Interment following at the Skull Valley Cemetery. There will be a gathering of friends and family at the Kirkland LDS Church following the graveside services.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at the CLC unit of the Prescott VA Medical Center for the excellent care that Hank received the last several months and encourages in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the CLC Unit at the Prescott VA Medical Center.

Affordable Burial and Cremation assisted the family with arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.