Local horseshoe pitchers score big in Utah

Jay Mast and Debbie Nay of Prescott Valley took home awards at the 2017 World Horseshoe Pitching Championships in St. George, Utah, this past weekend.

More than 1,000 horseshoe pitchers gathered in St. George over the past two weeks for the 2017 World Horseshoe Pitching Championships. A total of 47 states were represented, as well as some four other countries.

Mast won Elder’s Class C-2 and Nay won Women’s Class H. Each received a trophy, checks for $500.00 and the title of World Horseshoe Pitching Class Champion.

Each contestant competed in 15 matches over three days. Matches consisted of pitching 40 shoes each against their opponents that had similar pitching averages.

Mast and Nay are members of the Central Arizona Horseshoe Pitching Club in Prescott Valley.

The club courts are located in the American Legion Park and are open to the public, with the exception of tournament days on Saturdays.