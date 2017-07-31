Infusion therapy is topic of Aug. 3 Senior Connection talk

"In-Home IV – Infusion Therapy Options" is a free Senior Connection presentation to occur at noon Thursday, Aug. 3, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott.

Presenter Courtney Harris, of Amerita Home Infusion Pharmacy, will explain the types of drugs administered in the home environment; conditions that commonly require someone to utilize home infusion services; patient populations commonly serviced by home infusion providers; how Outpatient Infusion Centers & Home Infusion are different and how they complement each other; collaborating care with Home Health, Hospice, Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals, Acute Rehab, Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living Facilities; what’s covered by Medicare, AHCCCS & Commercial Insurance.

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747.

For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us/speakersbureau.html.