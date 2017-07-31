Births: July 31, 2017

Magnolia Jean Kinsey, a 6 lb., 7 oz. girl, was born Friday, June 30, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Nina and Brandon Kinsey of Prescott Valley.

Kalaya Nadine Martinez, a 7 lb., 7 oz. girl was born Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, to Tiffany Lee Ellis of Chino Valley.

Ellie Nicole McGinty, an 8 lb., 14 oz. girl, was born Monday, July 10, 2017 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kristen and Jared McGinty of Dewey.

Kaeden James Myers, a 7 lb., 3 oz. boy, born Monday, June 26, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Linda Schifano and Joe Myers, of Prescott.

Sonny James Norene, a 7 lb., 7 oz. boy, was born Friday, July 21, 2017 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Janaye Sheehy and Raymond Norene of Prescott.

Genevieve Angelique Nicolette Odom, an 8 lb., 3 oz. girl, was born Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Lindsey Blount and Bradley Odom of Prescott.

Xion Heliex Owings, a 7 lb., 8 oz., boy, was born Monday, July 3, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Allie Nicole and Travis Everett Owings of Prescott Valley.

Berkley Reese Scates, a 7 lb., 13 oz. girl, was born Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kaela and Brian Scates of Prescott Valley.

Jakkub Christopher DeBoer, a 2 lb., 7 oz., boy, was born Monday, June 19, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Penny Willis and Timothy DeBoer of Mayer.

Elaina Nicole Esquibel, a 6 lb., 12 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kirsten Litsey and Estevan Esquibel of Prescott.

Addalyn Penelope Noel Hudson, a 6 lb., 13 oz., girl, was born Monday, June 26, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, to Serina Tournier of Flagstaff.

Tilicia WataHank Johnson, an 8 lb., 0 oz., girl was born Friday, June 23, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, to Tonisha Sharee Johnson and Tommy Wayne Whatonane.

Dahlia La Juan Marinelli, a 6 lb., 1 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Danielle Wynn and Adam Marinelli of Prescott.

Jace Ynes Morales, a 7 lb. 8 oz. boy, was born Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jessica Morales of Kirkland.

Kara Autumn Ta, a 6 lb., 9 oz., girl, was born Friday, June 9, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Emily and Davis Ta of Prescott Valley.