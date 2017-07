Mary and Rolland Herrick celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on June 6. They enjoyed a dinner at Murphy’s Restaurant with their four daughters and sons-in-law, Laurie and Ike Whisenand, Kathy and Joe Haas, Julie and Todd Sturdevant, and Tammy and Michael Walker. They have 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. They were married June 6, 1955, in Rochester, Minnesota.