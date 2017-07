Zena Juanita Mitchell, 80, born Feb. 21, 1937, passed away July 23rd, 2017, at her home in Prescott, Ariz.

There will be a Memorial service for Zena on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at the Willow Hills Baptist Church of Prescott, 1071 Mogollon Road, in Prescott.