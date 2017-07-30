Obituary: Lindsay Kohlweck Kaufman

Lindsay Kohlweck Kaufman, went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2017, the day before her 37th birthday. Lindsay, a resident of Prescott since 2013, was a loving and dedicated wife and mother, a much beloved daughter and sister, and a highly accomplished artist.

She is survived by her husband, Robert (Rob) Kaufman, her son Clayton, age 12, her daughter, Ella Lee, age 3, her stepson, Gavyn Kaufman of Lomita,, California, her parents, Carl and Janet Kohlweck of Prescott, and her older sister, Christine Reitler, her husband Jedediah and son Connor are from Harvard, Massachusetts. Lindsay lived an amazing life that cannot easily be put into words. She was born and raised in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, received her degree in Fine Arts from California State University, Fullerton, where she concentrated on drawing, oil painting and animation. God gave Lindsay exceptional talent, her fraternal grandmother, Helene Kohlweck, was a Disney “Ink and Paint” animator who worked on many classic Disney films. Following graduation from college, Lindsay went to the Peruvian Amazon and studied as an apprentice to Francisco Grippa, “The Gaugin of the Amazon.” There she developed a keen awareness of the flora and fauna of the area. It was in the Amazon that Lindsay developed her deep and abiding interest in the care and upbringing of animals of all varieties. Upon her return from the Amazon, she continued in developing her artistic skills, but also took on employment as a pet store manager. Lindsay was also a sister of the PEO, Chapter Y, from Prescott.



The center of her universe was her family. She encouraged Rob to become involved with the Prescott Center for the Arts, and he has since become a regular in its many productions. One of Lindsay’s favorite activities was family night. Rob, the children, and grandparents enjoyed games and dinner on Sunday afternoons. Lindsay and her family seldom missed any of the regular Prescott activities in the Courthouse Square.

A celebration of Lindsay’s life will be held at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Dr. in Prescott, at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Lindsay’s memory might consider the Yavapai Humane Society.

Information provided by survivors.