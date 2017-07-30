Obituary: Joshua M. Kaufman

Joshua M. Kaufman, 29, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., passed away on July 18, 2017. He was born on December 26, 1987 in Phoenix, Ariz., to Allan and Oralia Kaufman.

Joshua graduated from PACE Academy prior to joining the United States Air Force. He specialized in E.O.D. (Explosive Ordinance Disposal). He served our nation for two years in active duty before serving two more years in the Air Force Reserve.

Joshua is survived by his parents; Allan and Oralia Kaufman, his cousin Margaret, his nieces; Jovanie and Anissa, his uncles; David and Richard, and his cousin Zachary.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 4, 2017, at Heights Church on 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive in Prescott, Arizona at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joshua’s honor to Set Free Ministries in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Affordable Burial and Cremation, LLC.

Information provided by survivors.